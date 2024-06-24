AIADMK, BJP trying to 'politicise' hooch tragedy: DMK

Chennai: The ruling DMK on Monday accused the main opposition AIADMK and BJP of trying to 'politicise' the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to get 'political mileage' and said Chief Minister MK Stalin would visit Kallakurichi.

Listing the steps taken by the state government over the hooch deaths, DMK organisation secretary, R S Bharathi said his party would go to the people with facts of the matter and government's stringent action and slammed the motivated propaganda of the AIADMK and BJP.

The two parties should have been supportive of the government's efforts on the matter, had they been truly concerned, he said speaking to reporters here.