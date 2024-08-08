AIADMK calls for urgent meeting of Executive Council on August 16

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, AIADMK, has convened an urgent meeting of its powerful Executive Council on August 16 apparently to fine-tune its strategy for the 2026 assembly polls, amid criticism within and outside the party over its continuous electoral defeats.

The meeting also comes amid calls by expelled leaders V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam for unification of the AIADMK, which they claim is key for the party to defeat the ruling DMK at the hustings. Palaniswami has so far resisted attempts within and outside the AIADMK to take back Sasikala and Panneerselvam into the party and has categorically ruled out their re-induction.

Sources in the AIADMK told DH that the August 16 meeting will also discuss about Palaniswami’s interaction with party functionaries from all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies following the worst-ever defeat in which party candidates forfeited deposits in seven seats. The meeting is also likely to deliberate on convening the all-powerful General Council in September to ratify and take some crucial decisions concerning the party.