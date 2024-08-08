AIADMK calls for urgent meeting of Executive Council on August 16

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, AIADMK, has convened an urgent meeting of its powerful Executive Council on August 16 apparently to fine-tune its strategy for the 2026 assembly polls, amid criticism within and outside the party over its continuous electoral defeats.
The meeting also comes amid calls by expelled leaders V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam for unification of the AIADMK, which they claim is key for the party to defeat the ruling DMK at the hustings. Palaniswami has so far resisted attempts within and outside the AIADMK to take back Sasikala and Panneerselvam into the party and has categorically ruled out their re-induction.
Sources in the AIADMK told DH that the August 16 meeting will also discuss about Palaniswami’s interaction with party functionaries from all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies following the worst-ever defeat in which party candidates forfeited deposits in seven seats. The meeting is also likely to deliberate on convening the all-powerful General Council in September to ratify and take some crucial decisions concerning the party.
“Palaniswami has a clear plan vis-à-vis the 2026 assembly polls which is very important for the party. He has identified people for various committees that will be involved in preparations for the assembly polls. He is likely to give instructions on how to work for the elections,” a senior party leader told DH.
Palaniswami is under criticism for failing to end the party’s defeat streak with the AIADMK losing every election it has contested since the death of its stalwart J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. In the 2024 elections, the party not only failed to win seats but also lost the second position to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 12 constituencies following which Palaniswami conducted back-to-back meetings to find out the reasons for the defeat.
“He is likely to make some announcements and ask party functionaries to begin work for the assembly elections in the next couple of months. He is likely to outline the strategy for stitching a formidable coalition against the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance,” the leader added.
Lack of a “strong alliance” – the BJP weaning away all AIADMK partners ahead of the election – and fielding of “weak candidates” were cited as some of the reasons for the party losing the Lok Sabha elections badly.
Another leader told DH that there was “no discussion” in the party on the re-entry of Sasikala and Panneerselvam. “Palaniswami has made it clear several times that the party was united and there is no split. He told even senior leaders who appeared to be supporting their comeback that he was not inclined even to think about this issue. The matter is closed. Rest is all speculation,” the second leader added.
Published 08 August 2024, 16:37 IST