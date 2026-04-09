<p>Erode (Tamil Nadu): DMK leader Kanimozhi on Thursday claimed that AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami betrayed Tamil Nadu by forging an alliance with the BJP, and that people will reject the combine in the April 23 elections.</p>.<p>She lashed out at the AIADMK general secretary for supporting the central government that withheld funds for the state and imposed anti-people policies like NEET and CAA.</p>.'Strongly support but...': Stalin questions 33% women's quota; demands fair delimitation.<p>"He is betraying his own party, converting it into Amit Shah DMK. Palaniswami asks whether Amit Shah is a Pakistani. Can a Pakistani become home minister of India," the DMK deputy general secretary asked while addressing a poll rally in Erode.</p>.<p>She claimed that after the election, Palaniswami was likely to be made a governor.</p>.<p>Kanimozhi blamed the AIADMK chief for the increase in power tariff as he supported the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).</p>.<p>Speaking at Namakkal, she sharpened the attack on Palaniswami, saying fear of defeat at the hustings has driven him to make derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin.</p>.<p>The Lok Sabha member said the CM fulfilled the poll promises that he made in the run up to the 2021 Assembly election, and demonstrated that the Dravidian model of governance was designed for the welfare of all, especially women and children. </p>