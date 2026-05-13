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AIADMK cross-voting jacks up TVK tally in Tamil Nadu assembly to 144 amidst allegations of horse-trading

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the TVK government was sustaining with 'borrowed' allies and by splitting the AIADMK.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsAIAMDKTamail naduTVK

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