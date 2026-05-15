Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

AIADMK factions hold separate discussions amid internal rift

At present Palaniswmi has the support of 22 MLAs while the rebel faction led by Velumani and Shanmugam is backed by 25 AIADMK legislators.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us