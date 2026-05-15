AIADMK factions hold separate discussions amid internal rift

<p>Chennai: As the internal rift continues within the AIADMK, party general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> met the new district secretaries at his residence on Friday to discuss the future course of action.</p>.<p>The AIADMK chief had removed from party posts, senior leaders including S P Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar in the wake of the rift and cross-voting in the TVK government's confidence vote on Wednesday that the ruling party won comfortably.</p>.Electoral fraud in Tamil Nadu? 25 foreigners held for voting in Assembly polls. How they were caught.<p>At present Palaniswmi has the support of 22 MLAs while the rebel faction led by Velumani and Shanmugam is backed by 25 AIADMK legislators.</p>.<p>Velumani and Shanmugam also organised a meeting with the supporting MLAs here on Friday.</p>.<p>Sources said that during his meeting with supporters, Palaniswami expressed concern that the Assembly Speaker was yet to announce their elected leader of the legislature party, his deputy and whip.</p>.<p>The former Chief Minister also asked the party cadres, especially the new district secretaries, to stay united to counter the Shanmugam faction.</p>.Tamil Nadu Floor Test | From Velumani to C Ve Shanmugam: AIADMK rebels who backed Vijay.<p>Meanwhile, sources from Velumani's group also said since the faction has the majority of MLAs, the team is working out to legally "secure" the AIADMK party.</p>.<p>Velumani along with Shanmugam is also expected to meet the Assembly speaker to further request to declare C Vijayabaskar as whip. </p>