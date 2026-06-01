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AIADMK functionary dies by suicide after being 'distressed' over successive poll setbacks

Before his death, he posted a video message on social media in which he expressed deep disappointment over the party's recent electoral performance.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsSuicideAIADMKelectoral roll

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