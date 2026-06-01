<p>A 32-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> functionary allegedly died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide</a> in Thiruppanandal in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thanjavur">Thanjavur</a> district, reportedly distressed over the party's repeated electoral setbacks.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as K A S Mahendran, served as the Joint Secretary of the AIADMK Thanjavur East Traders Wing. He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old child.</p>.<p>Before his death on Sunday, Mahendran posted a video message on social media in which he expressed deep disappointment over the party's recent electoral performance.</p>.<p>In the video, he appealed to leaders and workers across various AIADMK factions to put aside their differences and unite under the leadership of party general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> (EPS) to revive and strengthen the party.</p>.<p>Following the incident, Thiruppanandal police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital in Thiruppanandal for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/post-mortem">post-mortem</a> examination.</p>.Rebellion brewing in AIADMK against Palaniswami: Here is party's long history of splits, mergers.<p>Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami is expected to visit Thiruppanandal to pay his respects to Mahendran and offer condolences to the bereaved family.</p>