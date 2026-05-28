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AIADMK leader Vellamandi Natarajan joins TVK

The former Tourism minister called on TVK general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand and joined the party on May 27.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 05:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsJoseph VijayTVK

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