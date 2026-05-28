<p>AIADMK leader Vellamandi Natarajan joined <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a>-led TVK, a source said on Thursday. He becomes fifth personality to join the party. </p><p>The former Tourism minister called on TVK general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand and joined the party on May 27.</p>.Fourth AIADMK rebel MLA resigns to join TVK even as six return to Palaniswami's side.<p>Winning the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in 2016, Natarajan had backed former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during the leadership crisis in the party and rejoined the AIADMK in February this year when Panneerselvam joined the DMK. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>