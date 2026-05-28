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AIADMK leaders joining TVK due to 'political conspiracy' between Dravidian parties: Aadhav Arjuna

He welcomed former AIADMK MLAs, district secretaries, and trade union leaders, including veteran leader Vellamandi N Natarajann, into his party.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsAIADMKTVK

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