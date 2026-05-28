<p>Tamil Nadu Minister and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK </a>leader Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday said that a "political conspiracy" between the two Dravidian parties resulted in several AIADMK leaders and cadres joining his party.</p><p>During a party meeting in Chennai, Arjuna claimed that nearly 90 per cent of the AIADMK cadre is now looking to join the TVK, led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph%20vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a>, to rescue Tamil Nadu from "monarchical and corrupt politics." </p><p>He welcomed former AIADMK MLAs, district secretaries, and trade union leaders, including veteran leader Vellamandi N Natarajann, into his party. </p><p>Further, Arjuna clarified that no monetary inducements or posts were offered to anyone.</p>.Palaniswami, M K Stalin allege 'horse trading' as three rebel AIADMK MLAs quit party, join TVK.<p>"After the demise of 'Puratchi Thalaivi Amma' (former CM J Jayalalithaa), the decisions taken by the AIADMK leadership went completely against the welfare of its cadres, leading to 14 consecutive electoral defeats. The workers were heartbroken to see former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reduced to an ordinary DMK MLA -- the very party Jayalalithaa fiercely fought against," he said.</p><p>"They (DMK and AIADMK) created a massive conspiracy. That is what made the political lives of the AIADMK cadres a question mark, and with Jayalalithaa is no longer there, they have come to the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) today," the TVK leader said.</p><p>He said that after the recent Assembly results, there was a secret negotiation between DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to forge an understanding aimed at sharing power and "corruption revenues".</p>.Fourth AIADMK rebel MLA resigns to join TVK even as six return to Palaniswami's side.<p>"During a recent AIADMK MLAs' meeting in Puducherry, signatures were collected from 47 MLAs on the pretext of making Palaniswami as the chief minister. Senior leaders like CVe Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar questioned how someone with just 47 MLAs could dream of becoming the CM, when the public had pushed the party to the third position," Arjuna said.</p><p>He alleged that the plan was to make Udhayanidhi as the chief minister and Palaniswami as deputy CM, "ensuring a monthly fund collection and distribution system between the two families".</p><p>Arjuna said that the "betrayal" of public mandate by the AIADMK leadership forced key secular allies like the Congress, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML to shift their allegiance and form an alliance under TVK chief Vijay.</p><p>"Leaders of these alliance parties do not run after money or power. They stand where honesty and public support reside. The CPI(M) explicitly stated that if they did not support the TVK, the DMK, AIADMK, and BJP would combine to install an anti-people government in Tamil Nadu," Arjuna claimed.</p>.AIADMK MP Dhanapal demands CBI inquiry into defection of MLAs to Vijay's TVK; alleges bribery.<p>The TVK is the true successor to the pro-people welfare legacy of political stalwarts like E V Ramasamy 'Periyar', Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, he added.</p><p>Arjuna also highlighted the achievements of the TVK government over the last three weeks, claiming that the chief minister has completely eradicated institutionalised corruption.</p><p>"During the DMK regime, there was a CM family fund, a ministers' fund, and an officials' fund. Today, there is absolute transparency. Whether it is CMDA approvals, DTCP land registrations, or the Public Works Department (PWD) and Highways, the system of collecting Rs 40 per square foot has been dismantled. Honest IAS officers are now driving the administration," Arjuna claimed.</p><p>He further announced that TVK general secretary and minister N Anand, along with the party leadership will hold special induction meets every Saturday and Sunday to formally welcome cadres migrating from other political parties into the TVK family. </p>