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AIADMK-led NDA holds protests across Tamil Nadu against DMK over law and order

This is the first time that the constituents of NDA have come together to protest against the DMK government – the alliance was under attack for its non-cohesive nature.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 14:25 IST
India NewsprotestTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsAIADMK

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