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AIADMK MLAs revolt against EPS; want to breakaway and support TVK

This is the fourth rebellion in the AIADMK since Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 16:04 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKIndia NewsTVK

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