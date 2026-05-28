Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

AIADMK MP Dhanapal demands CBI inquiry into defection of MLAs to Vijay's TVK; alleges bribery

According to Dhanapal, a large sum of money was exchanged behind their resignation.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAIADMKVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us