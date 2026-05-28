AIADMK MP Dhanapal demands CBI inquiry into defection of MLAs to Vijay's TVK; alleges bribery

<p>AIADMK MP M Dhanapal on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the resignation of four newly elected MLAs of his party who joined the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-leader-vellamandi-natarajan-joins-tvk-4018966">TVK </a>immediately after quitting as legislators this week.</p><p>According to Dhanapal, a large sum of money was exchanged behind their resignation.</p><p>In a post on X, he said, "The background behind the four MLAs resigning immediately after taking the oath as MLAs should be investigated." </p><p>Their joining the ruling party came when the TVK lacked a majority on its own in the Assembly, and it (TVK) was unable to ruin the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tn-aiadmk-factions-4017854">AIADMK</a>, he alleged. </p><p>"There's information that there was an exchange of huge sums of money. The Centre should order a CBI probe to safeguard democracy. The Enforcement Directorate should devote its attention to this incident," Dhanapal added.</p>.AIADMK leader Vellamandi Natarajan joins TVK.<p>His appeal comes a day after the AIADMK factions patched up with the rebel camp led by S P Velumani agreeing to accept the leadership of party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and function as a "united and strong force."</p><p>The rebel MLAs called on Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence here on May 27 and expressed their support for him.</p><p>Earlier this week, K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK, triggering an intense debate among political parties in the state.</p><p>The CPI(M) and VCK criticised the development, calling it "not a healthy politics".</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>