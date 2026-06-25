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Homeindiatamil nadu

AIADMK reunites as EPS brings rebel leaders back into party fold

Under the new appointments, Palaniswami, in a statement, said Velumani and Viswanathan have been designated as deputy general secretaries of the AIADMK.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

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