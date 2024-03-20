AIADMK seals pact with DMDK; announces first list of candidates

Former MP Dr J Jayavardhan, son of senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, will contest from Chennai (South), ‘Royapuram’ R Mano, a Congress turncoat, from Chennai (North), P Saravanan, who was with the DMK and BJP before joining the AIADMK, from Madurai, A L Vijayan (Arakkonam), E Rajasekar (Kanchipuram), and P Vignesh from Salem.

Other candidates are V Jayaprakash (Krishnagiri), G V Gajendran (Arani), J Bhagyaraj (Villupuram), S Tamilmani (Namakkal), Ashok Kumar (Erode), K R L Thangavel (Karur), M Chandirakasan (Chidambaram), Dr D Surjit (Nagapattinam), Dr V T Narayanasamy (Theni), and P Jeyaperumal (Ramanathapuram).

With this, the AIADMK will contest in over 30 seats in its ‘Two Leaves’ symbol which still holds sway among the people of Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK suffered a setback on Monday when the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an influential party in northern Tamil Nadu, after touching base with it for an electoral tie-up on Sunday night. Except DMDK, and Puratchi Bharatham, all other parties that contested as part of the AIADMK-led alliance in 2019 and 2021 have jumped ship to the BJP alliance.

"We believe we are strong. We believe people will support us. We are not bothered about what people talk about on social media. We are in an alliance with the people," Palaniswami said, when asked about PMK joining the BJP alliance.

DMDK, which was keen on securing a Rajya Sabha seat for its general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, had to settle for five Lok Sabha constituencies – Tiruvallur (SC), Chennai (Central), Thanjavur, Cuddalore, and Virudhunagar. PT leader Dr K Krishnasamy will contest from Tenkasi (SC), while ‘Nellai’ Mubarak will contest from Dindigul.

AIADMK has come under criticism for inducting SDPI, which is known as the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Premalatha, who has had a troubled relationship with the AIADMK in the past, said DMDK’s tie-up with the AIADMK will continue for the 2026 Assembly elections as well.