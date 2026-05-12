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AIADMK suffers vertical split; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets ‘rebel’ group

The rebel MLAs said Palaniswami has lost their trust after he declared that he would like to become Chief Minister with DMK’s support last week.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKVijay

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