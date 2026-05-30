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AIADMK whip Krishnamoorthy meets Tamil Nadu Governor, seeks action against 'horse-trading' by TVK

In a petition submitted to the Governor, the AIADMK claimed that "huge sums of money were transacted to lure party MLAs" and sought a CBI enquiry, a party release said.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 12:04 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 12:04 IST
India NewsAIADMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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