AIADMK whip Krishnamoorthy meets Tamil Nadu Governor, seeks action against 'horse-trading' by TVK

<p>Chennai: AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamoorthy met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan here on Saturday and requested him to take action against the alleged "horse-trading" by the ruling TVK, following the resignation of four AIADMK MLAs.</p>.<p>AIADMK legislators -- K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK.</p>.<p>They were among the rebel<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk"> AIADMK</a> MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government in the Assembly during the floor test on May 13.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | AMMK chief T V V Dhinakaran asks the Governor to invite AIADMK, alleges horse-trading.<p>In a petition submitted to the Governor, the AIADMK claimed that "huge sums of money were transacted to lure party MLAs" and sought a CBI enquiry, a party release said.</p>.<p>AIADMK Rajya Sabha member M Dhanapal accompanied Krishnamoorthy.</p>.<p>Later, speaking to reporters, Krishnamoorthy said that his party has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged "horse- trading" by the TVK. "We hope that the Governor will take action against our complaint," he added.</p>.<p>The AIADMK whip also expressed concerns about the Speaker's "fast" acceptance of resignation letters from the AIADMK MLAs, who later joined the TVK.</p>