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Homeindiatamil nadu

AIADMK's Palaniswami faction petitions TN Speaker to not accept resignation of 3 party MLAs

Three rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK-led government during the May 13 trust vote resigned from their posts on Monday, joining the ruling party.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

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