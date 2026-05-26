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Homeindiatamil nadu

AIADMK's Palaniswami hits out at TVK govt's crop loan waiver up to Rs 50,000, calls it 'betrayal'

He accused the government of "idling away time" to divert the people of Tamil Nadu from "watching the most disgusting politics of horse-trading."
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndiaEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTVK

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