AICC’s plan to replace Tamil Nadu Congress chief hits a roadblock

Discontent is brewing in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) over the central leadership’s reported move to replace incumbent K S Alagiri with legislature party chief K Selvaperunthagai as the president of the state unit.

A delegation led by Alagiri consisting of five MLAs and the district president rushed to Bengaluru on Friday to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to refrain from effecting a change of guard with Lok Sabha elections less than a year away. Alagiri is not just battling for his continuation but is also opposed to Selvaperunthagai replacing him.

The meeting came after intense speculation that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has zeroed in on Selvaperunthagai as the new TNCC chief after considering several other names like ex-Karnataka cadre IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, Karur MP S Jothimani, and Krishnagiri MP A Chellakumar.