AICC’s plan to replace Tamil Nadu Congress chief hits a roadblock

Discontent is brewing in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) over the central leadership’s reported move to replace incumbent K S Alagiri with legislature party chief K Selvaperunthagai as the president of the state unit.
A delegation led by Alagiri consisting of five MLAs and the district president rushed to Bengaluru on Friday to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to refrain from effecting a change of guard with Lok Sabha elections less than a year away. Alagiri is not just battling for his continuation but is also opposed to Selvaperunthagai replacing him.
The meeting came after intense speculation that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has zeroed in on Selvaperunthagai as the new TNCC chief after considering several other names like ex-Karnataka cadre IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, Karur MP S Jothimani, and Krishnagiri MP A Chellakumar.
Alagiri’s camp believes a change of guard isn’t necessary at this stage, but if it is inevitable, the leadership should go for anyone other than the CLP leader.
Their contention is that Selvaperunthagai “settled” in Congress after having been with at least three parties, including Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and that he doesn’t enjoy the confidence of the cadre or party functionaries.
During the meeting, Kharge told the delegation that there was no proposal before the AICC to change the president of the TNCC and asked them not to “believe media speculation.”
It is said that the party decided on Selvaperunthagai’s name after having taken a call to play the “Dalit card.” “If you have to appoint a Dalit as the TNCC chief, Senthil is the right choice, not Selvaperunthagai,” a senior party leader told DH.
However, another leader said, there is a view within the party that Senthil is a junior, which is being contested by those supporting the former IAS officer by pointing to his critical role in the party’s victory in Karnataka elections.
“Selvaperunthagai was named the CLP leader by the High Command in 2021 despite opposition from MLAs. And nearly 10 MLAs have complained against him to the party leadership over his attitude. He cannot take everyone along, and that is the reason we oppose his candidature,” the senior leader added.
However, Selvaperunthagai’s camp feels the ‘outsider’ tag doesn’t make any sense as there is already a precedent of a person who had his political teeth cut in the Dravidian movement, Su Thirunavukarasar, being made the TNCC chief.
“If the party decides to field a Dalit, Selvaperunthagai is the right choice as he has been in the party for the past 13 years and fought for the community. He is the senior-most Dalit leader, and he should be given an opportunity,” a supporter of the CLP leader said.
The first leader quoted said if the party isn’t able to convince the majority to accept Selvaperunthagai, it might allow the status quo to continue. “Nothing is final now. Selvaperunthagai is still in contention. But if the party feels to cool the tempers for now, it might continue with Alagiri,” the leader added.