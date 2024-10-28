Home
Aim for 200 seats: Stalin tells constituency observers

The Tamil Nadu CM also asked observers, a majority of whom are youngsters, to think “out-of-the-box” to devise winning strategies in their constituencies.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 15:43 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 15:43 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKMK Stalin

