Ajith Kumar admitted to a hospital in Chennai: Reports

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar has reportedly been admitted to the hospital over a health scare in Chennai. Reports suggest that the Vidaa Muyarchi actor was taken to Apollo Hospital on Thursday morning. This news has sparked speculation and concern over his health among his fans and well-wishers.

Some reports suggest that he is currently undergoing treatment, and further updates on his health condition are awaited. However, other reports suggest that Ajith visited the hospital for a regular health check-up.

A source close to the actor confirmed the news and said, “Yes, it is true. Ajith Kumar is hospitalized in Chennai. Let’s wait for the official statement from the star; let’s not jump to any conclusions.”

An official update on Ajith’s health from his team can be expected soon.

A couple of days ago, Ajith Kumar hosted a football-themed party for his son Aadvik. Visuals from the birthday bash made waves on social media.