<p>Chennai: Unpardoned and left cold-shouldered by their former party for over a decade, the long-time supporters of M K Alagiri, the DMK’s strongman from Madurai before he was expelled in 2014, have begun jumping ship to the AIADMK to “secure” their political future. </p><p>P M Mannan, former Deputy Mayor of Madurai Corporation, joined the AIADMK last week, while former mayor G Thenmozhi is likely to follow suit along with her supporters. A few other functionaries are also mulling joining the AIADMK as the DMK refuses to re-induct them into the party after they were expelled in 2014 along with Azhagiri. </p>.Dhinakaran-led AMMK returns to NDA fold, Palaniswami welcomes leader.<p>Alagiri, the elder son of late M Karunanidhi, was first suspended from the DMK and later expelled after a confrontation with his father over the prominence given to his younger brother, M K Stalin, the incumbent DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Efforts by Alagiri to patch up with the DMK failed during his father’s time and even after his death as party seniors felt re-admitting the former Union Minister and his supporters would only mean going against Karunanidhi’s decision.</p><p>Sources told DH that Alagiri sent multiple messages to the DMK leadership to accommodate his supporters back in the party in the interest of their political future, but the requests were rejected every time. “He (Alagiri) had decided years ago not to be in active politics especially when his brother Stalin has become the CM and is in firm control of the DMK. But he cannot expect his followers to do the same,” a source told DH.</p><p>Mannan, known to be a grassroots worker and an organiser, joined the AIADMK after Azhagiri gave the green signal. The former DMK deputy mayor is likely to be fielded by the AIADMK in one of the assembly seats in Madurai and a decision on Thenmozhi will be taken once she formally joins the party. </p><p>The induction of Alagiri’s supporters will be a boost to the AIADMK ahead of the assembly elections with the DMK hit by factional feud in Madurai due to differences between Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, district secretary G Thalapathi, and IT Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.</p><p>“These people bring years of experience with them, especially having worked with Alagiri, who controlled the DMK in southern districts. They will be an asset to the AIADMK and that is the reason these leaders were inducted into the party,” an AIADMK leader said. </p><p>Without any formal post, Alagiri transformed into DMK's most influential and dominant force in Southern Tamil Nadu comprising nine districts. He was instrumental in keeping the DMK flock together after Vaiko quit the party in 1993 and wielded tremendous influence when the party was in power.</p><p>His first post – South Zone Organising Secretary – came only in 2009, the year he was elected to Parliament from Madurai and found a place in the UPA-II cabinet. His tenure in Delhi was uneventful for he sparsely attended Parliament and to his duties.</p>