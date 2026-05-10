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All 6 stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' sung during Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's oath-taking ceremony

It was followed by the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and the state song 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayVande MataramJana Gana Manacm oath-taking

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