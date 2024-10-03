Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

All is well for now in DMK alliance after VCK reiterates full support after prohibition conference invite to AIADMK

VCK has given a categorical assurance to the DMK that he will be part of its fight against the 'Sanatan forces', in an oblique reference to the BJP.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 15:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 15:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKAIADMKVCK

Follow us on :

Follow Us