All is well for now in DMK alliance after VCK reiterates full support after prohibition conference invite to AIADMK

<p>Chennai: Cracks that appeared in the electorally successful DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the last one month seem to have been fixed, albeit for now. Twice in just four days, DMK and its allies have asserted that theirs is an "ideological alliance, not one with mere electoral calculations" by dropping ample hints that they will continue to remain united and fight the 2026 assembly elections together. </p> <p>Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's Thol Thirumavalavan, who came under criticism for his open invitation to the AIADMK for his party's anti-liquor conference and his remarks on share in power, had over the weekend gave a categorical assurance to the DMK that he will be part of its fight against the 'Sanatan forces', in an oblique reference to the BJP. </p> <p>On Wednesday, Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram, went a step ahead by hinting about a strategy to emerge victorious in the 2026 elections – impose prohibition and win over the support of women voters. The conference held in Kallakurichi district, where 66 people, mostly Dalits, died after consuming illicit liquor in June 2024, was a bone of contention between the DMK and VCK, a key constituent of the SPA. </p> <p>Differences between the two sides were resolved in mid-September after Thirumavalavan met Chief Minister M K Stalin and extracted an assurance that the DMK will send its representatives to the conference. However, provocative statements by VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjun targeting DMK and its 'rising star' Udhayanidhi Stalin made matters worse for both parties. </p> <p>Thirumavalavan put a lid on all speculation and differences by categorically asserting that the VCK will continue to remain with the DMK, electorally and ideologically, in his speech at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the DMK last week. And on October 2, DMK's R S Bharathi told the anti-liquor conference that efforts by "opposition parties" to create a wedge in the SPA has fallen flat. "We are united," Bharathi said. </p> <p>The VCK chief, not just praised the DMK, but made an attempt to turn the tables on the AIADMK by accusing the latter of nationalising liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. "DMK will only benefit from implementing prohibition in the state. DMK is ideologically inclined with us on prohibition as well. There is convergence here too," Thirumavalavan said. </p> <p>Political analysts feel VCK's criticism against the DMK and the "open invitation" to the AIADMK is part of its positioning with regard to the 2026 assembly elections. VCK, which contested six seats in 2021, expects seats in a double-digit number in 2026 and has been pushing its case for the past few years. </p> <p>"Parties like the VCK want DMK's grip on them loosened. Every political party will evaluate their relationship with others before elections and I believe the recent statements of Thirumavalavan is positioning and repositioning of its stand. The DMK will also assess the situation and see what are the demands of its allies," Prof Ramu Manivannan told DH.</p> <p>Manivannan, who taught history at the University of Madras, also said the DMK alliance is strong for now though the alliance partners are flexing their muscles to increase their bargaining capacity.</p>