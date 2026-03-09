<p>Chennai: All six candidates from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> belonging to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, PMK, and DMDK were on Monday elected unopposed to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a>.</p>.<p>In a press statement, the Returning Officer/Additional Secretary, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, said Tiruchi Siva and J Constandine Ravindran (DMK), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), Christopher Manickam (Congress), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), and L K Sudeesh (DMDK) have been elected to the Upper House of Parliament. </p>.<p>They were elected unopposed as no other candidates filed nominations. </p>.<p>The biennial elections are being held due to the retirement of six MPs out of which Siva and Thambidurai are being repeated for another term by their respective parties. Ravindran, a popular face on Tamil television channels, is also the editor of <em>Rising Sun</em>, the DMK’s English mouthpiece, and his nomination is significant since he joined the party from the DMDK a few years ago.</p>.Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 | All six candidates from Tamil Nadu set to be elected unopposed.<p>Sudeesh got the RS berth as part of the commitment that the DMK made to DMDK while Manickam is the Congress nominee from the lone seat allotted in Tamil Nadu to his party. Anbumani’s PMK was allotted one seat by his senior ally, AIADMK.</p>.<p>With this, the strength of the DMK in Rajya Sabha has gone down to 8 from the current 10, while the AIADMK’s strength remains at five. The Congress’ strength in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will increase to two with Manickam joining his senior colleague<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-chidambaram"> P Chidambaram</a>.</p>.<p>As a convention, political parties in Tamil Nadu don’t force a contest in Rajya Sabha as they share the seats according to their strength in the Assembly.</p>