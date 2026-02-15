Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

All we seek is respect: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on alliance with DMK

Tagore said Congress workers are 'humans, not robots' and would respond to comments made by the DMK leaders.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 12:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 February 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsTamil NaduManickam Tagore

Follow us on :

Follow Us