Allot more funds to fulfill the needs of growing elderly: Stalin to Centre

Tamil Nadu has been opposing indiscriminate levy of cess by the Union Government complaining that the Centre doesn’t share the revenue it generates through the above method with states.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s share has reduced from 15.25 per cent in Income Taxes and 16.44 per cent in Union Excise duties to 4.079 per cent despite representing 6.12 per cent of the country’s population since the First Finance Commission.

On the demographic changes in the state, Stalin said the average age of the population in Tamil Nadu, as of now, is 36.4 years and it will increase to 36.4 years by the time the 16th Finance Commission completes its tenure.