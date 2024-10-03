Home
Amid laddu row, TTD observes Ankurarpanam in run-up to annual Brahmotsavams

Ankurarpanam is an important seed swing festival and is observed on the eve of Brahmotsavams as a prelude. It involves sowing seeds at night for auspiciousness using vessels called 'palikas'.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 21:23 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 21:23 IST
