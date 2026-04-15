‘AMMK to remain a separate entity; won’t merge with AIADMK: Dhinakaran

<p>Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary <span class="bold"><strong>T T V Dhinakaran</strong></span>, nephew of V K Sasikala, is one of the most articulate politicians in Tamil Nadu. He launched the AMMK in 2018, months after he was expelled from the AIADMK and challenged his parent party in three successive elections by rebelling against its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. After much posturing, he finally joined the AIADMK-led NDA in January 2026 at the insistence of the BJP and his party, AMMK, is contesting 11 seats. Dhinakaran spoke to <span class="bold"><strong>E T B Sivapriyan</strong></span>. Excerpts:</p>.<p class="Question"><span class="bold">Was there any pressure from the BJP to join the NDA in Tamil Nadu?</span></p>.<p>You must be aware that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had attempted to bring the AMMK into the NDA during the 2021 Assembly elections, but his efforts did not bear fruit then. Now it has happened. We have also realised that the AMMK contesting alone is one of the reasons why the AIADMK was not able to re‑establish Amma’s (J Jayalalithaa) rule in 2021. It is with the intention of bringing the AIADMK back to power that I accepted Shah’s advice and joined the NDA. We also do not want the DMK government to come back for a consecutive term. There is no rule of law in Tamil Nadu, as the state is stuck under a family‑run regime that does not care about anyone. There is no safety for women, and a drug culture has taken root in almost every village.</p>.<p class="Question">You and AIADMK chief EPS might have made peace with each other, but do you think the cadres of both parties will work together on the ground? </p>.<p>One has to understand that we were all together as Amma’s children in the AIADMK. Wherever I go, AIADMK leaders come to meet me, and I can see cadres of all constituents of the NDA working together in the field. Moreover, almost all of those fielded by the AMMK had held positions within the AIADMK before the split. It is common for brothers to fight over certain things, but it is also natural for them to make peace after a point in time.</p>.<p class="Question">Is your entry into the NDA a first step towards the AMMK merging with the AIADMK?</p>.<p>It is not about the merger or no merger. We have been running a party in the name of Amma for the past eight years, and we have held a flag bearing her image for the past eight years. So, for us, folding up the flag and merging with our parent party will be troubling at the emotional level. We cannot fold up the AMMK’s flag bearing her image; it is unacceptable to us. The AMMK will continue to be a separate entity.</p>.<p class="Question">There is also speculation that you might capture the AIADMK eventually…</p>.<p>Where does the need arise for such a thing? EPS has been accepted by everyone in the AIADMK and has been duly elected by them as their general secretary. I don’t think anybody would want to disturb that arrangement. I have no such intention (of capturing the AIADMK), and I never came into politics for positions. My only point is that we don’t want to fold up our flag, and I believe that this alone puts all speculation to rest.</p>.<p class="Question">You are not contesting the 2026 Assembly polls. Was this decision taken to comfort EPS that you won’t come in his way and give him a free hand?</p>.<p>Absolutely. I have always believed that there cannot be two swords in one sheath. And I also believe that my contesting from the R K Nagar polls after Amma’s death was one of the reasons for several problems that plagued the AIADMK. I want this relationship to be cordial, and hence I want to make EPS and everyone in the AIADMK comfortable.</p>.<p class="Question">Will new players like your aunt V K Sasikala affect the chances of the AIADMK alliance?</p>.<p>The contest is between the alliances led by the DMK and the AIADMK, and others won’t make much impact.</p>.<p class="Question">What is your opinion on Vijay, and who will he affect, the DMK or AIADMK?</p>.<p>Had Vijay stitched together a strong alliance, the impact would have been different. But with Vijay contesting alone, I think he will hurt the DMK more, just as Vijayakanth hurt the AIADMK (then the ruling party) more when he launched his party in 2006.</p>