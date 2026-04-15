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‘AMMK to remain a separate entity; won’t merge with AIADMK: Dhinakaran

After much posturing, he finally joined the AIADMK-led NDA in January 2026 at the insistence of the BJP and his party, AMMK, is contesting 11 seats. Dhinakaran spoke to E T B Sivapriyan.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 01:38 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

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