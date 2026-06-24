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Homeindiatamil nadu

Ammonia gas leak toll rises to 10 in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur; 68 still hospitalised

The industrial accident occurred during routine operations on June 21 in the Kannigaipair and Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsTamil Nadugas leakAmmonia

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