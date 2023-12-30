Ammonia safety systems at Ennore facility 'robust': Coromandel International

On the status of those residents from neighbouring localities who were allegedly affected due to the gas leak, the company said, “we would like to inform that the neighbourhood communities who were taken to nearby hospitals have been discharged and are not in danger.” Emphasising that the abnormalities in the ammonia unloading pipeline were ‘well below hazardous levels’ and were quickly brought to zero, the Committee noted the safety audit conducted by the company for the operating condition of the ammonia pipeline and obtained external certification from a certified inspection agency.