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Anbumani urges Centre to retain power supply to Tamil Nadu

Anbumani, in a statement, said the Centre has decided that the electricity generated at these plants will be sold through a competitive bidding process for price determination.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

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