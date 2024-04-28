'Annamalai,' a name of intrinsic interest in Tamil Nadu, beyond saffron

Writing on the choice of the title of the 1992 Tamil blockbuster, 'Annamalai,' noted film director Suresh Krissna in his book 'Baashavum Naanum' says the title 'Annamalai' had already been decided by ace filmmaker K Balachander and Superstar Rajinikanth --even before he was roped in to direct that flick-- and both of them were not inclined to change the film's title.