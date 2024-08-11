Annamalai hits out at DMK govt, says permission denied for Tiranga yatras in Tamil Nadu

Speaking to reporters here, Annamalai referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' appeal and his party's plan of conducting 'Tiranga yatras' (tricolour marches) across the country. "There is no BJP flag and everyone is welcome; there will be vehicles and there will be the national flag, this is the tricolour march and it is aimed at creating (better) awareness among the people and to see the national flag flutter in all houses," he said.