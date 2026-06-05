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Annamalai launches new political movement to usher in 'new political culture'

Annamalai’s resignation from the BJP and his launching of a movement is a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:07 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:07 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAnnamalaiK AnnamalaiAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTVK

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