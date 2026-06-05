Annamalai launches new political movement to usher in 'new political culture'

<p>Chennai: Days after resigning from the BJP, former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai </a>on Friday announced the launch of a new political movement that will gradually transform into a political party and contest the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu to usher in a “new political culture” devoid of cult and personality politics. </p><p>In a 23-minute address on his social media channels, Annamalai said Tamil Nadu certainly needed another political party and made a passionate plea to all segments of society and technocrats from the state who live across the globe to join his movement for the state's overall development. </p>.<p>One of the most popular faces of the BJP in South India, Annamalai invoked former President A P J Abdul Kalam, late actor-politician Vijayakanth, and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth during his address that stressed building a party with trained leaders who can contribute much better to making Tamil Nadu the no.1 state in India. </p><p>Annamalai’s resignation from the BJP and his launching of a movement is a significant development in Tamil Nadu politics, which is witnessing rapid changes with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s rapid rise to power by breaking the 59-year-old duopoly of the entrenched DMK and AIADMK. </p>.'A new path, a new movement': Annamalai says he will launch new party, fight polls in Tamil Nadu.<p>An hour before his address began, the BJP formally relieved him from the party by publicly declaring his resignation – a rare and interesting development that led to speculation whether he was being allowed to chart his own course with blessings from the top as the saffron party has failed in its efforts to make inroads into Tamil Nadu. </p><p>‘We the Leaders’ – the organisation Annamalai founded in 2020 after he voluntarily retired from IPS – witnessed significant support as over 8 lakh people joined as members after his address. </p>.Why did Annamalai quit BJP?.<p>Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran said Annamalai’s exit won’t affect the party, while many BJP functionaries, including a few second-rung leaders, resigned from their positions. </p><p>“We will certainly contest the next general elections in Tamil Nadu,” 42-year-old Annamalai said, acknowledging that he has had differences with the BJP leadership for 18 months and that he offered to quit the party on December 4, 2025 but was told to work until the assembly elections. </p>.'Our views don't align': K Annamalai cites disagreements with BJP in resignation letter, says 'do not want to burden' top leadership.<p>In his resignation letter to BJP chief Nitin Nabin sent on June 2, Annamalai said national parties never spoke the language of the people in Tamil Nadu, and that he did not want to burden the top leadership any further with his ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Though he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for the opportunities given to him, Annamalai said he would treat the saffron party as treats the DMK and AIADMK, indicating that his politics and ideology will be different.</p>.Said no to Rajinikanth's proposed political outfit in 2020, joined BJP a day later: Annamalai .<p>Annamalai said members of his movement will contest the local body elections in Tamil Nadu and that his organisation will train them beforehand, stressing the need to end cult and dynastic politics in the state. </p><p>“I want to end the permanent president, MLA, and MP culture. More people should join the system and get opportunities to serve the people. This is going to be our goal and motto of our political movement. We should use all available talent for the development of the state and to achieve that, we have to change the state’s political grammar and culture,” he added.</p><p>“We must come out of this cult politics. We must promote a common-man politics,” he said, adding that there was “a great conflict whether I am an Indian or Tamil” and made it clear that he never gave up Tamil Nadu’s identity. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Why Annamalai’s name does not figure in BJP’s list? .<p>Annamalai also nudged his supporters to be patient and asked them not to immediately quit their respective parties as it will take time for him to transform his movement into a political party. He also said he will establish an A P J Abdul Kalam Centre for Ethics and Politics in Coimbatore to train future political entrants before they contest elections.</p><p>For the first time, the former BJP leader also disclosed that actor Rajinikanth had personally invited him to join his then planned political party but he decided to join the BJP since he had already given his word to BJP general secretary B L Santhosh. “I had given a promise. I should not break that promise,” he said.</p><p>Annamalai also said launching a new movement was a huge risk and it is not an ordinary task. </p>