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Homeindiatamil nadu

K Annamalai quits BJP, party chief Nitin Nabin accepts his resignation

Kuppusamy Annamalai, the former IPS official, who shot up to fame in politics after he joined the BJP, is referred to as "Singham" by his supporters.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAnnamalaiTamil Nadu News

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