K Annamalai quits BJP, party chief Nitin Nabin accepts his resignation

<p>BJP National President Nitin Nabin has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President K <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Annamalai#google_vignette">Annamalai</a> from the primary membership of the Party.</p><p>Kuppusamy Annamalai, the former IPS official, who shot up to fame in politics after he joined the BJP, is referred to as "Singham" by his supporters. He joined the BJP in 2020 and was made state president the following year, succeeding L Murugan, who was elevated as a union minister.</p>