Said no to Rajinikanth's proposed political outfit in 2020, joined BJP a day later: Annamalai

<p>Announcing his departure from the BJP while simultaneously unveiling a new political movement, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> has emerged as one of the prominent faces in the current political landscape.</p><p>While announcing his exit from the party, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief also stated that he would be contesting the next state assembly elections slated for 2031, with a party of his own.</p><p>Amidst all this talk, the former IPS officer also revealed that in 2020, he was approached by Rajinikanth, who persuaded him to join the legendary actor's political outfit he was planning to launch 6 years ago. </p> .'Our views don't align': K Annamalai cites disagreements with BJP in resignation letter, says 'do not want to burden' top leadership.<p>However, Annamalai said he declined the offer then and continued his participation with the BJP. </p><p>While talking to <em>ANI</em> he said, "A day before I joined the BJP in August 2020, Rajinikanth requested me to come back from Delhi and join his political outfit."</p><p>Annamalai was visiting Delhi in order to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.</p> .<p>But today, while parting ways with the saffron party, he cited, 'his views on Tamil Nadu did not align with that of the party', as one of the major reasons for his exit.</p><p>He also said that this resignation has been a long time coming. "After much thought, I believe the time has come for me to step out of the party, reflect on the actual purpose of my entering politics, and sail where the winds take me in the future, " he said. </p><p>The former IPS official, who is referred as 'Singham' by his supporters, said that the people of Tamil Nadu wanted a change in the general political discourse, adding that the national parties never spoke the language of the state.<br></p> .<p>Back in 2020, when the pandemic was nigh, the legendary actor Rajinikanth set his eyes on a political entry, claiming it is "now or never".</p><p>But, a health scare later, the actor said he has decided to opt out of politics and instead will practice "spiritual politics". </p><p>He also claimed his hospitalisation was a warning from God. <br></p>