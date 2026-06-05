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Said no to Rajinikanth's proposed political outfit in 2020, joined BJP a day later: Annamalai

the former IPS officer also revealed that in 2020, he was approached by Rajinikanth, who persuaded him to join the legendary actor's political outfit he was planning to launch 6 years ago
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsK Annamalai

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