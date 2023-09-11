Home
tamil nadu

Annamalai squats on road leading BJP's protest against DMK minister

Annamalai was leading the party's protest against PK Sekar Babu, objecting to his participation in the recent anti-Sanatan Dharma conference here.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 13:36 IST



BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Monday held a dharna demanding the immediate resignation of PK Sekar Babu as state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister. Annamalai was leading the party's protest against Babu, objecting to his participation in the recent anti-Sanatan Dharma conference here.

DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had made remarks at the conference that have led to a huge nationwide row.

After addressing a protest at Nungambakkam against Babu, Annamalai led a procession towards the HR&CE office and suddenly squatted on the road, joined by scores of supporters.

He took exception to Babu's participation in the recent anti-Sanatan meeting, saying Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, in the same conference, had equated Sanatan Dharma to Hinduism.

"Let Sekar Babu resign as minister and do anything as a DMK worker. Veeramani said in the meeting Sanatan is equal to Hinduism. The HR and CE department is against the welfare of Hindus," Annamalai alleged.

(Published 11 September 2023, 13:36 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKSanatan DharmaK AnnamalaiUdhayanidhi Stalin

