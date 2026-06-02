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Annamalai submits his resignation to Nitin Nabin; BJP asks him to reconsider

If his resignation is accepted, Annamalai may not rush into launching his own political party immediately as he is likely to discuss the strategy to be adopted with his supporters.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:14 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:14 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsK Annamalairesignationnitin nabin

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