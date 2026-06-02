Annamalai submits his resignation to Nitin Nabin; BJP asks him to reconsider

<p>Chennai: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> on Tuesday submitted his resignation to party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a>, but the High Command is believed to have asked him to “reconsider” his decision and stay put in New Delhi until further orders. </p><p>Annamalai, who has been upset with the party’s alliance with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> and his sidelining by the state unit after he stepped down in April 2025, met Nabin in the morning and submitted his resignation. </p><p>However, Nabin asked him not to rush into a decision and advised him to meet Union Home Minister and BJP’s master strategist Amit Shah and express his concerns. </p><p>Accordingly, Annamalai met Shah in the afternoon and gifted him a book on saint-poet Thiruvalluvar. “Shah asked him to reconsider his resignation and asked him not to leave Delhi,” a source aware of the developments told <em>DH</em>, adding that the former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer might also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>It is also said that Shah and Nabin summoned Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran to New Delhi for discussions on Annamalai’s decision to resign from the party. “Annamalai told the leadership that he wants to chart his future course independently before thanking them for the opportunities given to him,” the source added. </p>.Annamalai to give clarity over new political party in two days.<p>He is also believed to have expressed his dissatisfaction at being sidelined by the state unit, which “failed to utilize my services.” The source said that Annamalai also expressed his displeasure at the way the seat-sharing negotiations with the AIADMK was conducted. </p><p>“He is currently in New Delhi, and he is likely to reach Chennai Wednesday afternoon,” another source said. </p><p>If his resignation is accepted, Annamalai may not rush into launching his own political party immediately as he is likely to discuss the strategy to be adopted with his supporters. </p><p>“He will take a few weeks off to decide on the path to be taken. He will explain the reasons for his decision before the people and talk about his vision for Tamil Nadu,” the second source added. </p><p>Annamalai has kept a low-profile since stepping down as the TN BJP chief to facilitate the party’s alliance with the AIADMK – the former IPS officer has had several run-ins with Edappadi K Palaniswami, and they don’t share a good rapport. AIADMK may have denied Singanallur for it did not want Annamalai to contest and emerge as challenger to the party in the region. </p><p>Touted as the BJP’s future in Tamil Nadu given his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Annamalai sought to reshape the BJP’s fortunes, breaking from its dependence on AIADMK, but his unfiltered style, ideological tightrope-walking, and high-stakes gambles have left him both celebrated and isolated. </p>