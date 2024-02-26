Annamalai uses jallikattu arena to sing Modi paeans

It was 9 am on Saturday, 103rd day of ‘En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People) Yatra’ shepherded by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai. The campaign, which aims to cover all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state, just entered its 228th pit stop.

The jallikattu (bull-taming sport) ground in Sakkudi, 17 km from here, was brimming with people as valorous youth jostled with each other to tame the bulls that were let out of the vaadivaasal. Clad in a white shirt and a dhoti, Annamalai entered the stage as the organisers announced prizes to be given away by him to the winners.

“A bull from my farm also participated in today’s jallikattu,” Annamalai told the crowd, adding that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ensured that this sport would continue to be held for years to come.

“If not for him, we wouldn’t be enjoying this great show of bravery,” Annamalai claimed, referring to the BJP government approving a state-specific amendment that allowed the return of jallikattu, which was banned by the Supreme Court.

Half an hour later, the cavalcade stopped at the residence of a party functionary for breakfast. The yatra would now head to Madurai (West), a seat that is known as AIADMK’s bastion.

The yatra, launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 28 in Rameswaram, will culminate in Palladam in Tiruppur district on February 27 with Modi addressing a massive public rally.

Back in the car, Annamalai opens up to DH on the political situation in the state, the yatra, BJP’s plans for 2024 and the AIADMK walking out of the NDA.

Having a history of poor electoral performance in the Dravidian land, BJP believes Annamalai’s yatra, which focuses on Modi’s “goodies” to TN and India, will give the much-needed fillip to its growth. The 2024 elections are crucial for Annamalai as this is his first general election since he took over the party’s reigns in 2021.

The party wants to reverse the 2019 trend when the AIADMK-BJP alliance just won one seat, leaving the remaining 38 to DMK alliance which rode on an anti-Modi wave.

At 10:30 am, Annamalai reaches Jaihindpuram in Madurai after two impromptu stops to a rousing welcome by BJP cadres, and performances of traditional Tamil folk art, Thappattam and Kattakal.