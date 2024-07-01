Annamalai wishes to take 3-month break from politics for fellowship in UK

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has decided to take a three-month break from active politics to attend a fellowship on leadership in London offered by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office.

Annamalai’s application for the Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence programme has been accepted and he has “made up his mind” to attend the program, sources in the know told DH.

Beginning mid-September, the three-month long fellowship will go on till December. The former Karnataka-cadre IPS office is believed to have conveyed his intention to pursue the program, which is considered prestigious, to the BJP high command.