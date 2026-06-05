Annamalai's exit from BJP is now official, party accepts his resignation

<p>Chennai: An hour before <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/annamalai">K Annamalai</a> is to “speak his mind”, the BJP on Friday announced that it has accepted the resignation of its former Tamil Nadu unit chief from the party’s primary membership. </p><p>Annamalai submitted his resignation to BJP President Nitin Nabin during their meeting on Tuesday but the party tried its best to convince him to reconsider his decision. </p>.'Look forward to heart-to-heart conversation': Annamalai to speak his mind on Friday after resigning from BJP.<p>But Annamalai was firm on his decision to move on from the BJP and publicly announced his intention to speak to the public via his social media channels.</p><p>In a press release, the BJP said Nabin had accepted Annamalai’s resignation from the primary membership of the party. </p><p>Annamalai is believed to remain firm in his decision to “move on” from the BJP and launch his own political movement that will cater to the aspirations of the Tamil youth and told the High Command to accept his resignation.</p><p>It may be recalled that during his New Delhi visit, Annamalai met Union Minister and BJP’s master strategist Amit Shah and explained his position. It is understood that Shah asked Annamalai to stay in the party and strengthen the outfit. </p><p>Annamalai is also believed to have expressed his dissatisfaction at being sidelined by the state unit, which “failed to utilize my services.” The source said that Annamalai also expressed his displeasure at the way the seat-sharing negotiations with with the AIADMK was conducted.</p>