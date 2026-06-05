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Annamalai's exit from BJP is now official, party accepts his resignation

Though Annamalai had submitted his resignation to BJP chief Nitin Nabin during their meeting on Tuesday, the party tried its best to convince him to reconsider it.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:17 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:17 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAnnamalaiTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026nitin nabin

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