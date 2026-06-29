Another AIADMK MLA resigns

<p>Chennai: Former minister and AIADMK MLA from Karur, M R Vijayabhaskar, on Monday resigned from his post, taking the number of party legislators quitting to six. Vijayabhaskar met Speaker J C D Prabhakar and submitted his resignation, which was accepted immediately. </p><p>With this, the number of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly has gone up to seven, including Tiruchirapalli (East) seat vacated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Among the six MLAs who resigned are former ministers, Vijayabhaskar and C Vijayabaskar from Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district.</p>.'Son-rise' in AIADMK: Plans to bring Palaniswami's son Mithun into the party?.<p> It is believed that both the former ministers will join the TVK soon, following the four legislators who quit from the AIADMK. All the six are likely to be nominated by the TVK in the bye-elections.</p><p>Vijayabhaskar, who was Transport Minister between 2016 and 2021 in AIADMK government, won the seat by a slender margin by defeating TVK’s V Mathizhagan in the April 23 assembly polls. </p>