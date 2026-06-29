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Homeindiatamil nadu

Another AIADMK MLA resigns

With this, the number of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly has gone up to seven
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMK

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