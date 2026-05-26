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Another jolt to AIADMK as fourth MLA resigns, set to join TVK

The Ambasamudram MLA tendered his letter offering to resign his post as MLA to the Speaker at the Secretariat in Chennai.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:42 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:42 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTVK

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