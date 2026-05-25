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Another murder rocks Tamil Nadu's Madurai this time, CM Vijay holds law and order review meeting

CM C Joseph Vijay held a review meeting with top officials from the police, and social welfare departments, and the Advocate-General to take stock of the situation.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMaduraiJoseph VijayTVK

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