Another murder rocks Tamil Nadu's Madurai this time, CM Vijay holds law and order review meeting

<p>Chennai: A 17-year-old minor boy was murdered by a five-member gang inside a parking lot near the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai</a> allegedly over previous enmity, providing enough fodder for the Opposition parties to corner the fortnight-old TVK government over the law and order situation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>. </p><p>Hours after the incident which came just two days after a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> held a review meeting with top officials from the police, and social welfare departments, and the Advocate-General to take stock of the situation. </p><p>Police said Gubendran was hacked to death early Monday inside the parking lot managed by the Madurai Corporation by the five-member gang headed by Muthumani. </p>.Book sexual crime cases promptly, ensure stringent punishment to culprits, TN CM Vijay tells police.<p>“Gubendran died on the spot while police arrested Muthumani and four others within hours of the murder. Gubendran and Muthumani had clashed with each other during the Chithirai festival in April this year and this could be the reason for the murder,” a senior police officer told <em>DH</em>. The deceased, though a minor, had several cases registered against him. </p><p>The murder sent shock waves across the state with incidents of crime hitting the headlines. Tamil television news channels reported that 25 murders, four double murders, and 19 sexual assault cases have been reported in the state since May 10, when the TVK government assumed office. </p><p>An official release from the government said Chief Minister Vijay has ordered that those involved in serious crimes should be booked quickly, and that cases should be investigated swiftly, ensuring in awarding of strict punishment.</p><p>“The Chief Minister emphasized that sexual offence cases must be taken up quickly and that the offenders should be given severe punishment. He said that cases should be conducted properly and strict punishment should be ensured in a way that deters those planning to commit crimes,” the statement added. </p><p>Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose DMK faced severe criticism from TVK before elections over law and order, sought to know from the Chief Minister whether this is Tamil Nadu or Uttar Pradesh. “Where has your Singa Pen Task Force gone? Why is the Chief Minister, who spoke heroic words before the elections, now refusing to open his mouth? The government must first realize the seriousness of the situation,” he said, and asked Vijay to answer how he will prevent crimes against women and children.</p><p>Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai alleged that drug peddlers, sexual assaulters, and murderers have a free pass in Tamil Nadu and the state police seem to have learnt no lessons from the past. “..the new TVK govt is yet to emerge from its celebratory mode and confront the grim realities unfolding on the ground,” he added.</p>