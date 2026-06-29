Another setback for AIADMK: Former Tamil Nadu minister M R Vijayabhaskar resigns as MLA

<p>Former minister M R Vijayabhaskar resigned as MLA on Monday. He becomes the sixth legislator from AIADMK to quit the position. </p><p>The party has been facing the crisis of exodus of its cadres since the poll results were announced on May 4. Vijayabhaskar submitted his resignation letter on Monday after meeting<a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu </a>Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar at the Secretariat. </p>.'Party can't back decisions allowing Hindutva forces to take roots in Tamil Nadu': Vaiko’s MDMK walks out of DMK-led alliance after 9 years.<p>His resignation has brought AIADMK's strength to 41 from 47. All the six lawmakers who had given up their seats had voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test on May 13, defying the party's diktat.</p><p>Following the resignation of Vijayabhaskar, who was former state transport minister in the J Jayalalithaa-Cabinet, the total number of vacancies has risen to seven - six from the AIADMK and in addition the Tiruchirappalli East constituency vacated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay following his victory from two seats. He has retained Chennai's Perambur constituency.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>