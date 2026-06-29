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Homeindiatamil nadu

Another setback for AIADMK: Former Tamil Nadu minister M R Vijayabhaskar resigns as MLA

He becomes the sixth legislator from AIADMK to quit the position.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMK

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