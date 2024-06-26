Foxconn plant rejecting married women: Labour Ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government’s Labour department over media reports claiming that married women were not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone Plant.
“The office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the factual report to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India,” a statement from the Labour Ministry said.
Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination to be made while recruiting men and women workers. As the State Government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, hence the report has been sought from the State Government.
At the same time, the office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the factual report to the Ministry, the statement added.
The media reports suggested that Foxconn India, a key manufacturer of Apple devices, had systematically excluded married women from job opportunities at its iPhone assembly plant in Sriperumbudur.
Earlier, in response to questions from Reuters for its Tuesday report, Apple and Foxconn acknowledged lapses in hiring practices in 2022 and said they had worked to address the issues. All the discriminatory practices documented by Reuters at the Sriperumbudur plant, however, took place in 2023 and 2024. The two companies didn't address the 2023 and 2024 incidents.
Apple said that "when concerns about hiring practices were first raised in 2022 we immediately took action and worked with our supplier to conduct monthly audits to identify issues and ensure that our high standards are upheld," adding that all its suppliers, including Foxconn, hire married women.
Foxconn said it "vigorously refutes allegations of employment discrimination based on marital status, gender, religion or any other form."
With PTI input
