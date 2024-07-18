Armstrong murder case: Two political functionaries among three arrested; manhunt launched to nab BJP leader

Malarkodi and Hariharan were in touch with G Arul, who is already in jail for his role in the murder, and there is evidence of financial transactions between them, police said. Sathish, one of the arrested persons, is the son of a local DMK functionary.

“We are investigating the nature of the transactions between Malarkodi, Hariharan, and Arul. The investigation is continuing,” a police source told DH, adding that more lawyers are likely to be brought into the ambit of the probe.

The source added that a manhunt has been launched to nab Anjalai, a BJP functionary, who is also said to have played a role in the murder plot. With the arrest of three people on Wednesday, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to 14 with one accused, Thiruvengadam, being gunned down by police in an encounter on July 14.

“The investigation is continuing and it is a revenge for the killing of a history-sheeter Arcot Suresh in 2023,” the source said. Armstrong (51), was hacked to death by a six-member gang, who were dressed as food delivery boys, outside his home in Perambur on July 5, raising questions about the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

The murder also set off a series of transfers at the top in the government with the shunting out of Home Secretary P Amudha, Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, and other senior police officers from their posts.