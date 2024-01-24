Ask Lanka to release fishermen: Stalin to Jaishankar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to convene the Joint Working Group and sort out the long-pending issues between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy.
In his letter, Stalin brought to Jaishankar's attention the arrest of six fishermen from Ramanathapuram district by the Sri Lankan Navy, along with the seizure of their fishing boats on January 22.
He said in recent times, there has been a disturbing trend of arrests of Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, creating an alarming situation that demands immediate attention.
“These arrests not only undermine the traditional fishing rights of the Tamil community but also contribute to a climate of fear and uncertainty among the fishing population. The arrests jeopardise these rights, threatening the cultural and economic fabric of the Tamil fishing communities,” Stalin told Jaishankar.
He stated that the revival of the Joint Working Group between India and Sri Lanka, with a focus on fisheries-related issues, could provide a constructive platform for dialogue. He urged the External Affairs Minister to take necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to convene the Joint Working Group, aiming to prevent the arrests of innocent fishermen.
“I urge you to secure the early release of our fishermen and their boats from Sri Lankan custody,” Stalin said in the letter.