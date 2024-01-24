Ask Lanka to release fishermen: Stalin to Jaishankar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to convene the Joint Working Group and sort out the long-pending issues between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, Stalin brought to Jaishankar's attention the arrest of six fishermen from Ramanathapuram district by the Sri Lankan Navy, along with the seizure of their fishing boats on January 22.

He said in recent times, there has been a disturbing trend of arrests of Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, creating an alarming situation that demands immediate attention.