At least 14 killed in blasts in fire cracker units in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Chennai: At least 14 people were killed and two others were injured when sudden explosions ripped through two firecracker factories in separate accidents in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

The first explosion took place at around 2.30 pm near Srivilliputhur in the district when labourers were involved in packing firecrackers to be sent across the country for the upcoming festival season. As many as 15 workers were involved in packing the fire crackers at a place located between the fire cracker unit and the licensed shop.

“Preliminary inquiry has found that they have stocked the fire crackers in a room without obtaining necessary permission from authorities concerned. The fire crackers suddenly exploded killing 13 of the 15 people who were at the spot,” V P Jeyaseelan, Virudhunagar Collector, told DH.

Though the owner had been running the fire cracker unit after obtaining a license from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), he didn’t have the permission to do packing at the said spot where the accident took place, the collector added.