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At least 23 dead in blast at firecrackers manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

The blast occurred when about 30 workers were engaged in routine manufacturing related processes at the firecrackers unit.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsTamil Nadufactoryblastfirecrackers

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