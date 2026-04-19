<p>At least 23 people lost their lives after a massive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/explosion">explosion</a> ripped through a private firecracker manufacturing unit near here, police confirmed on Sunday. Six others suffered serious injuries in the incident.</p>.<p>The blast took place at the ‘Vanaja’ fireworks factory, owned by Muthumanickam, located in Kattanarpatti under the Vachakarapatti police station limits.</p>.<p>Officials from the police and fire departments said four of the injured remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.</p>.<p>Preliminary findings indicate that the unit had reportedly obtained a licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Nagpur. More than 100 workers were said to be present at the facility at the time of the explosion.</p>.<p>According to initial reports, the explosion is suspected to have originated in the front veranda area, where workers were handling raw materials and carrying out finishing work on firecrackers.</p>.<p>The force of the blast caused widespread destruction, reducing at least three rooms to debris and flattening several nearby structures. "We have recovered 18 bodies so far, many of which were charred beyond recognition," a police official told PTI.</p>.<p>Among the six injured, three women have reportedly sustained burn injuries covering around 60 per cent of their bodies, the official added.</p>.Death toll in Andhra Pradesh's cracker unit blast rises to 28.<p>According to the sources, firefighting teams worked for several hours to control the blaze. Rescue efforts were complicated as firecrackers continued to explode intermittently even after the initial blast. Authorities fear that more workers could still be trapped beneath the rubble.</p><p>The tragedy is being described as the deadliest industrial accident in the region this year. It comes close on the heels of another explosion in the Vembakottai area of the same district, which claimed four lives just days ago.</p><p>Rescue and search operations are still underway, and more details are awaited.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident and said he had directed two ministers to immediately visit the site to oversee relief efforts.</p><p>"The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker unit explosion that occurred in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives".</p><p>"I have requested Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families," he added.</p><p>"Upon learning of this accident, I have contacted the district collector and instructed him to coordinate all necessary assistance," he further said.</p>.<p><em><strong>(With PTI Inputs)</strong></em></p>